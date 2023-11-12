Sunday's contest at Knapp Center has the Drake Bulldogs (2-0) matching up with the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-67 win as our model heavily favors Drake.

The Cyclones' last contest on Monday ended in an 82-55 victory against Butler.

Iowa State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Iowa State vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 78, Iowa State 67

Iowa State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cyclones outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game last season with a +346 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (28th in college basketball) and gave up 64.6 per outing (187th in college basketball).

In Big 12 games, Iowa State averaged 2.1 fewer points (73.3) than overall (75.4) in 2022-23.

At home, the Cyclones scored 78.1 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 73.8.

Iowa State gave up 58.6 points per game at home last season, and 72.5 away.

