Iowa State vs. Idaho State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) face the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. Idaho State matchup.
Iowa State vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Idaho State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Idaho State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-27.5)
|129.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-28.5)
|129.5
|-
|-
Iowa State vs. Idaho State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Iowa State covered 16 times in 32 games with a spread last season.
- The Cyclones and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 32 times last season.
- Idaho State went 13-14-0 ATS last season.
- The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.
Iowa State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Iowa State is 38th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (53rd).
- The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
