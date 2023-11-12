How to Watch the Iowa vs. Northern Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Iowa vs. Northern Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes put up an average of 87.3 points per game last year, 21.8 more points than the 65.5 the Panthers allowed.
- Iowa had a 17-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.6 points.
- Last year, the Panthers recorded 74.6 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes gave up.
- Northern Iowa went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.
- Last season, the Panthers had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents hit.
- The Hawkeyes shot at a 51.1% rate from the field last season, four percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 102-46
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/9/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 80-76
|Spectrum Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|11/16/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.