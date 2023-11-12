How to Watch the Northern Iowa vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at McLeod Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes averaged 21.8 more points per game last year (87.3) than the Panthers allowed (65.5).
- Iowa went 17-0 last season when giving up fewer than 74.6 points.
- Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Panthers scored were just 2.8 more points than the Hawkeyes gave up (71.8).
- When Northern Iowa totaled more than 71.8 points last season, it went 16-3.
- The Panthers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.1 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Hawkeyes shot at a 51.1% rate from the field last season, four percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Green Bay
|W 78-67
|McLeod Center
|11/12/2023
|Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/24/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|South Point Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.