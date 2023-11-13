How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bills (5-4) host the Denver Broncos (3-5) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.
We have more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: ESPN
Bills vs. Broncos Insights
- The Bills rack up 26.7 points per game, comparable to the 28.3 per contest the Broncos allow.
- Denver scores 21.5 points per game, 3.7 more than Buffalo gives up (17.8).
- The Bills average 35.7 fewer yards per game (370.2) than the Broncos give up per outing (405.9).
- Denver collects 31.9 fewer yards per game (302.1) than Buffalo gives up (334).
- This season, the Bills rush for 46 fewer yards per game (108.1) than the Broncos allow per contest (154.1).
- This season Denver racks up 116.8 yards per game on the ground, 2.4 more yards than Buffalo allows (114.4).
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 14 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (12).
- Denver has 12 giveaways this season, while Buffalo has 14 takeaways.
Bills Home Performance
- At home, the Bills put up 28.8 points per game and concede 16.4. That's more than they score overall (26.7), but less than they give up (17.8).
- The Bills' average yards gained (395.2) and conceded (345.2) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 370.2 and 334, respectively.
- In home games, Buffalo accumulates 283.4 passing yards per game and gives up 224.6. That's more than it gains (262.1) and allows (219.6) overall.
- The Bills' average rushing yards gained (111.8) and conceded (120.6) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 108.1 and 114.4, respectively.
- The Bills convert 50% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and give up 43.5% at home (1.8% higher than overall).
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|L 29-25
|CBS
|10/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 24-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 24-18
|NBC
|11/13/2023
|Denver
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
Broncos Away Performance
- In road games, the Broncos score 19.7 points per game and concede 39. That's less than they score overall (21.5), and more than they allow (28.3).
- The Broncos rack up 290.3 yards per game in away games (11.8 less than their overall average), and give up 528.7 in away games (122.8 more than overall).
- Denver racks up 196.7 passing yards per game in away games (11.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 323 on the road (71.2 more than overall).
- The Broncos' average yards rushing in away games (93.7) is lower than their overall average (116.8). But their average yards conceded on the road (205.7) is higher than overall (154.1).
- The Broncos convert 39.4% of third downs away from home (0.8% lower than their overall average), and concede 44.1% on the road (5.6% higher than overall).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/12/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 19-8
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Green Bay
|W 19-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Kansas City
|W 24-9
|CBS
|11/13/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|NBC
|11/26/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
