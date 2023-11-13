The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) are welcoming in the Chicago Bulls (2-2) for a contest between Central Division foes at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: BSWI, NBCS-CHI

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic's numbers last season were 17.6 points, 11.0 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.0% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Zach LaVine put up 24.8 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Patrick Williams' stats last season were 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Torrey Craig's numbers last season were 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Bucks Players to Watch

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists last year. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He drained 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.2 triples (second in league).

Brook Lopez recorded 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocks (second in NBA).

Bobby Portis posted 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Malik Beasley collected 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He made 39.6% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Bulls vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks Bulls 116.9 Points Avg. 113.1 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 47.3% Field Goal % 49.0% 36.8% Three Point % 36.1%

