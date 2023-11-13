Bulls vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - November 13
The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (4-6) ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) currently features three players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13 from Fiserv Forum.
The Bulls took care of business in their last game 119-108 against the Pistons on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points in the Bulls' victory, leading the team.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Out
|Toe
|7.3
|6
|3
|Dalen Terry
|SG
|Out
|Patella
|1.5
|1
|0.5
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Damian Lillard: Questionable (Calf)
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI
Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-7.5
|228.5
