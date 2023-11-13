The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

White, in his last showing, had 16 points, seven assists and two steals in a 119-108 win over the Pistons.

If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-120)

Over 6.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+136)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per game last year, 14th in the NBA.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per game last year, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 23.9 assists last year, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bucks were 11th in the NBA last year, allowing 12.1 makes per contest.

Coby White vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 25 14 6 1 2 0 0 2/16/2023 37 8 5 3 0 0 0 12/28/2022 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/23/2022 25 14 3 2 4 1 3

