DeMar DeRozan plus his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DeRozan had 29 points and four blocks in his last game, which ended in a 119-108 win against the Pistons.

If you'd like to make predictions on DeRozan's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-111)

Over 22.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-111)

Over 3.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-149)

Looking to bet on one or more of DeRozan's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per game last season, 14th in the league.

The Bucks were the 20th-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 44.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks were ranked fifth in the league defensively last year, conceding 23.9 per game.

The Bucks gave up 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 11th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 36 8 3 6 0 0 2 12/28/2022 44 42 10 5 0 2 2 11/23/2022 38 36 4 8 2 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.