Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Lightning on November 14, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Nikita Kucherov, Robert Thomas and others when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blues vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Thomas' six goals and nine assists in 13 games for St. Louis add up to 15 total points on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|0
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Brayden Schenn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Brayden Schenn is a top offensive contributor for St. Louis with nine total points this season. He has scored five goals and added four assists in 13 games.
Schenn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|3
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Jordan Kyrou is a key player on offense for St. Louis with two goals and five assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 19:58 per game.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|2
|2
|4
|5
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|1
|4
|5
|5
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) to the team.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.