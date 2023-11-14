The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bluejays had given up to their opponents (42.2%).

Iowa went 17-6 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hawkeyes ranked 30th.

The Hawkeyes scored an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.

Iowa went 18-6 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 on the road.

At home, the Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.

At home, Iowa knocked down 10 3-pointers per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule