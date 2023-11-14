The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) battle the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Creighton Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record last year.

Creighton put together a 15-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Bluejays games.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 With odds of +12500, Iowa has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

