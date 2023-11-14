Tuesday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) against the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-73 in favor of Iowa, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no set line.

Iowa vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Iowa vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 90, Creighton 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-17.4)

Iowa (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Iowa Performance Insights

Iowa was led by its offense last year, as it ranked 16th-best in the country by posting 80.1 points per game. It ranked 306th in college basketball in points allowed (74.7 per contest).

With 33.7 rebounds per game, the Hawkeyes ranked 65th in the nation. They gave up 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Iowa racked up assists last year, ranking 12th-best in the nation with 16.5 per contest.

The Hawkeyes ranked 15th-best in the country by averaging only 9.5 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 159th in college basketball (12.1 per contest).

The Hawkeyes made 8 threes per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 34% three-point percentage (183rd-ranked).

With 7.1 treys conceded per game, Iowa ranked 165th in the country. It ceded a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 331st in college basketball.

Last season Iowa took 62.5% two-pointers, accounting for 71.8% of the team's buckets. It shot 37.5% three-pointers (28.2% of the team's baskets).

