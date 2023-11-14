For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jakub Vrana a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vrana stats and insights

  • In one of 11 games this season, Vrana scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • Vrana has zero points on the power play.
  • Vrana's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 9:09 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1
10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:12 Away L 4-2
10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 4-2
10/19/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 13:20 Home L 6-2
10/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.