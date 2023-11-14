Will Jakub Vrana Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 14?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jakub Vrana a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Vrana stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Vrana scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Vrana has zero points on the power play.
- Vrana's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 54 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Vrana recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|9:09
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|13:20
|Home
|L 6-2
|10/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Blues vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
