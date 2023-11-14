Will Jordan Kyrou Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 14?
In the upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Jordan Kyrou to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Kyrou stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Kyrou has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Kyrou's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 54 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Kyrou recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:32
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|1
|2
|16:48
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|W 4-2
Blues vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
