Will Kasperi Kapanen Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 14?
When the St. Louis Blues take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Kapanen stats and insights
- Kapanen has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- Kapanen has zero points on the power play.
- Kapanen averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Kapanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:20
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|18:39
|Home
|W 4-2
Blues vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
