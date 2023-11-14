Following Pavel Buchnevich's three-goal performance in the St. Louis Blues' 8-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues (7-5-1) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN.

The Blues' offense has totaled 32 goals during their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 25 goals. They have recorded 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (10.0%). They are 6-4-0 over those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Blues vs. Lightning Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Blues 4, Lightning 2.

Blues vs Lightning Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues (7-5-1 overall) have posted a record of 1-1-2 in games that have needed OT this season.

St. Louis has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

In three games this season when the Blues ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-1-1).

St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

So far this season, the Blues have scored at least three goals five times and won each of those games.

In the lone game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

St. Louis is undefeated (5-0-0, 10 points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 2-4-1 to record five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.77 24th 28th 3.6 Goals Allowed 2.69 7th 21st 30 Shots 28.3 29th 27th 33.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 25th 4th 31.37% Power Play % 7.69% 31st 8th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 75% 24th

Blues vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

