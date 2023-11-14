The Golden State Warriors (6-5) are favored (-2.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and BSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 221.5.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -2.5 221.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The average total for Minnesota's games this season is 215.9 points, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Minnesota has gone 6-3-0 ATS this year.

The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win three times (75%) in those games.

Minnesota has been at least a +115 moneyline underdog two times this season but won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 6 54.5% 114 226.8 111.4 214.5 226.3 Timberwolves 5 55.6% 112.8 226.8 103.1 214.5 221.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

This season, Minnesota is 5-0-0 at home against the spread (1.000 winning percentage). Away, it is 1-3-0 ATS (.250).

The Timberwolves' 112.8 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 111.4 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 6-3 2-0 5-4 Warriors 5-6 2-5 5-6

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Point Insights

Timberwolves Warriors 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 114 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 103.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 6-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 7-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

