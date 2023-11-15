The Chicago Bulls (4-7) clash with the Orlando Magic (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

Bulls vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Bulls have been outscored by 3.9 points per game (scoring 109.8 points per game to rank 24th in the league while allowing 113.7 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA) and have a -43 scoring differential overall.

The Magic's +16 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.5 points per game (26th in NBA) while giving up 107.9 per outing (sixth in league).

These two teams score 219.3 points per game combined, 2.8 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams score 221.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Chicago is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Orlando is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Bulls and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +6600 - Magic +40000 +15000 -

