The Chicago Bulls (4-7) battle the Orlando Magic (5-5) on November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

This season, the Bulls have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.

In games Chicago shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 14th.

The 109.8 points per game the Bulls put up are just 1.9 more points than the Magic give up (107.9).

When Chicago scores more than 107.9 points, it is 3-2.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls score 113.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 105.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.

Chicago gives up 112.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 115.6 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, the Bulls have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 12.3 threes per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.8 threes per game and a 33.6% three-point percentage away from home.

Bulls Injuries