How to Watch the Bulls vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (4-7) battle the Orlando Magic (5-5) on November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs Magic Additional Info
|Bulls vs Magic Injury Report
|Bulls vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Magic Prediction
|Bulls vs Magic Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulls have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.
- In games Chicago shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 14th.
- The 109.8 points per game the Bulls put up are just 1.9 more points than the Magic give up (107.9).
- When Chicago scores more than 107.9 points, it is 3-2.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls score 113.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 105.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.
- Chicago gives up 112.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 115.6 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Bulls have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 12.3 threes per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.8 threes per game and a 33.6% three-point percentage away from home.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|DeMar DeRozan
|Questionable
|Personal
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Finger
|Dalen Terry
|Questionable
|Patella
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.