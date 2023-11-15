Timberwolves vs. Suns November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (2-2) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5.8 boards.
- Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 65.9% from the field (second in NBA).
- Kyle Anderson's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field.
- Jaden McDaniels recorded 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Naz Reid's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker put up 27.8 points last year, plus 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists.
- Per game, Kevin Durant posted 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also posted 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- Bradley Beal recorded 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also made 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Jusuf Nurkic posted 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Drew Eubanks collected 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He sank 64.1% of his shots from the field.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Suns
|Timberwolves
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|115.8
|111.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.8
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|49.0%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
