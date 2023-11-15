Week 12 of the college football slate includes six games featuring MAC teams in action. Read on for up-to-date results and the top performers.

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan | Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois | Toledo vs. Bowling Green

Week 12 MAC Results

Eastern Michigan 30 Akron 27

Pregame Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-3.5)

Eastern Michigan (-3.5) Pregame Total: 39

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Passing: Austin Smith (20-for-32, 214 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Austin Smith (20-for-32, 214 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Samson Evans (15 ATT, 71 YDS, 3 TDs)

Samson Evans (15 ATT, 71 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Hamze Elzayat (7 TAR, 6 REC, 92 YDS)

Akron Leaders

Passing: Jeff Undercuffler (19-for-26, 223 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jeff Undercuffler (19-for-26, 223 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Lorenzo Lingard (26 ATT, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

Lorenzo Lingard (26 ATT, 71 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Daniel George (6 TAR, 5 REC, 83 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Eastern Michigan Akron 315 Total Yards 315 214 Passing Yards 240 101 Rushing Yards 75 0 Turnovers 0

Northern Illinois 24 Western Michigan 0

Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-4.5)

Northern Illinois (-4.5) Pregame Total: 56.5

Northern Illinois Leaders

Passing: Rocky Lombardi (9-for-17, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Rocky Lombardi (9-for-17, 92 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Antario Brown (21 ATT, 159 YDS, 2 TDs)

Antario Brown (21 ATT, 159 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Christian Carter (1 TAR, 1 REC, 33 YDS)

Western Michigan Leaders

Passing: Hayden Wolff (18-for-31, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Hayden Wolff (18-for-31, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jalen Buckley (9 ATT, 26 YDS)

Jalen Buckley (9 ATT, 26 YDS) Receiving: Leroy Thomas (9 TAR, 6 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Northern Illinois Western Michigan 386 Total Yards 206 99 Passing Yards 182 287 Rushing Yards 24 0 Turnovers 0

Toledo 32 Bowling Green 31

Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-10)

Toledo (-10) Pregame Total: 49.5

Toledo Leaders

Passing: DeQuan Finn (20-for-30, 279 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

DeQuan Finn (20-for-30, 279 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Peny Boone (15 ATT, 131 YDS, 1 TD)

Peny Boone (15 ATT, 131 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Anthony Torres (3 TAR, 3 REC, 71 YDS)

Bowling Green Leaders

Passing: Connor Bazelak (23-for-35, 286 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Connor Bazelak (23-for-35, 286 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Taron Keith (15 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)

Taron Keith (15 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Harold Fannin (7 TAR, 5 REC, 89 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Toledo 404 Total Yards 415 309 Passing Yards 279 95 Rushing Yards 136 1 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 12 MAC Games

Buffalo Bulls at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (OH) (-8.5)

Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-10.5)

Kent State Golden Flashes at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Ball State (-12.5)

