The St. Louis Blues' (8-5-1) injury report has two players listed heading into a Thursday, November 16 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (2-13-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jacob MacDonald D Out Undisclosed Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body Anthony Duclair LW Questionable Undisclosed Matt Benning D Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger

Blues vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Blues Season Insights

St. Louis' 41 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the league.

Their goal differential (+6) makes them eighth-best in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' 21 goals on the season (1.3 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.

San Jose allows 4.4 goals per game (71 total), which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

Their -50 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

Blues vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-185) Sharks (+150) 6

