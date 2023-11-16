Blues vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 16
The St. Louis Blues' (8-5-1) injury report has two players listed heading into a Thursday, November 16 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (2-13-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jacob MacDonald
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Oskar Lindblom
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Anthony Duclair
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
Blues vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Blues Season Insights
- St. Louis' 41 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- Their goal differential (+6) makes them eighth-best in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' 21 goals on the season (1.3 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
- San Jose allows 4.4 goals per game (71 total), which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- Their -50 goal differential is 32nd in the league.
Blues vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-185)
|Sharks (+150)
|6
