Blues vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues (8-5-1, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the San Jose Sharks (2-13-1, losers of three straight). The game on Thursday, November 16 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blues vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Blues (-200)
|Sharks (+165)
|6
|Blues (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been a moneyline favorite three times this season, and have finished 2-1 in those games.
- St. Louis has not played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.
- The Blues have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In six of 14 matches this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Blues vs Sharks Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs. Sharks Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|41 (27th)
|Goals
|21 (32nd)
|35 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|71 (32nd)
|3 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (23rd)
|9 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (31st)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.
- St. Louis hit the over in three of its last 10 games.
- The Blues have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Blues have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Blues' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 41 total, which makes them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Blues have been one of the best units in league action, allowing 35 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +6 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.