The St. Louis Blues, Brayden Schenn included, will face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Schenn's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brayden Schenn vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

Schenn has averaged 17:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In three of 14 games this year, Schenn has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In five of 14 games this year, Schenn has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Schenn has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schenn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Schenn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 71 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-50).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 3 10 Points 3 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

