Iowa vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 16
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-57 in favor of Iowa, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 16.
Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 94-53 against Northern Iowa.
Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 73, Kansas State 57
Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Hawkeyes outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season, with a +589 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and allowed 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball).
- On offense, Iowa averaged 89.2 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (87.3 points per game) was 1.9 PPG lower.
- When playing at home, the Hawkeyes scored 3.5 more points per game last year (89.4) than they did when playing on the road (85.9).
- When playing at home, Iowa allowed 13.5 fewer points per game (65.0) than when playing on the road (78.5).
