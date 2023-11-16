Thursday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-55 in favor of Iowa, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 16.

The Hawkeyes won their last outing 94-53 against Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 75, Kansas State 55

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) last season while giving up 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball). They had a +589 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Iowa tallied 89.2 points per game last season in conference action, which was 1.9 more points per game than its overall average (87.3).

The Hawkeyes put up 89.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, they averaged 85.9 points per contest.

Defensively Iowa played better in home games last season, allowing 65 points per game, compared to 78.5 when playing on the road.

