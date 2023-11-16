Thursday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-54 in favor of Iowa, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 16.

The Hawkeyes won their most recent matchup 94-53 against Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 76, Kansas State 54

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes' +589 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per outing (331st in college basketball).

Iowa tallied 89.2 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 1.9 more points per game than its season average (87.3).

The Hawkeyes averaged 89.4 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 85.9 points per contest.

Iowa gave up 65 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.5 in away games.

