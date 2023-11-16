Thursday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) going head to head against the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-56 victory as our model heavily favors Iowa.

The Hawkeyes won their last game 94-53 against Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Kansas State 56

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game last season (posting 87.3 points per game, first in college basketball, and conceding 71.8 per contest, 331st in college basketball) and had a +589 scoring differential.

With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten contests, Iowa averaged 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (87.3 PPG).

In home games, the Hawkeyes averaged 3.5 more points per game last year (89.4) than they did in road games (85.9).

When playing at home, Iowa gave up 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than in away games (78.5).

