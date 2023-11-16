Thursday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) and the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-56 and heavily favors Iowa to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 16.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Hawkeyes secured a 94-53 victory against Northern Iowa.

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Kansas State 56

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes' +589 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per outing (331st in college basketball).

In conference action last year, Iowa scored more points per contest (89.2) than its overall average (87.3).

The Hawkeyes scored 89.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 85.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.

Iowa allowed 65.0 points per game last year in home games, which was 13.5 fewer points than it allowed on the road (78.5).

