The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa vs. Kansas State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats averaged only 1.7 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents (71.8).

Kansas State went 16-14 last season when allowing fewer than 87.3 points.

Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 87.3 points per game, 20 more points than the 67.3 the Wildcats allowed.

When Iowa put up more than 67.3 points last season, it went 23-6.

The Hawkeyes shot 51.1% from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats' 40% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (40.1%).

Iowa Schedule