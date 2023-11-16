On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Jakub Vrana going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

  • Vrana has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • Vrana has no points on the power play.
  • Vrana averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 71 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:53 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 9:09 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1
10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:12 Away L 4-2
10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 4-2
10/19/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 13:20 Home L 6-2

Blues vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

