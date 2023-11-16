In the upcoming matchup versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Kasperi Kapanen to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Kapanen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Kapanen has no points on the power play.

Kapanen averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Kapanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:49 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:10 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:20 Away W 3-0 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 4-2

Blues vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

