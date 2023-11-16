When the St. Louis Blues take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Kevin Hayes score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayes stats and insights

  • Hayes has scored in one of 14 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
  • Hayes has zero points on the power play.
  • Hayes averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Hayes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:55 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 3 2 1 14:33 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 4-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 5-0
10/26/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-0
10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 4-2

Blues vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

