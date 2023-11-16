Kevin Hayes and the St. Louis Blues will meet the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at SAP Center at San Jose. If you're thinking about a wager on Hayes against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Kevin Hayes vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes' plus-minus this season, in 14:36 per game on the ice, is +2.

Through 14 games played this season, Hayes has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Hayes has a point in four of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Hayes has an assist in four of 14 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Hayes' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Hayes has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -50 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 14 Games 2 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

