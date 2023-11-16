Fantasy Football Week 11 QB Rankings
It's Week 11 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding quarterbacks -- you're in luck!
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 11
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|224.7
|22.5
|35
|4.8
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|205.6
|22.8
|33.9
|9.8
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|185.3
|20.6
|35.8
|4
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|183.2
|18.3
|27.6
|9.2
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|182.8
|18.3
|39.7
|3.1
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|178.2
|19.8
|33.3
|3.4
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|176.7
|19.6
|35.3
|2.4
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals and Vikings
|174.5
|17.5
|33
|6.2
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|171.4
|19
|37.1
|4.7
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|165.7
|18.4
|34.2
|2.6
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|161.8
|18
|27.8
|2.9
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|159.3
|17.7
|36.2
|2.3
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|153.3
|17
|29.1
|4.4
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|150.6
|16.7
|33.3
|3.4
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|149.9
|18.7
|38.9
|1.8
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|149
|16.6
|33.9
|4.2
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|138.5
|15.4
|38.7
|3.3
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|123.1
|13.7
|33.3
|4.9
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|122.4
|12.2
|33.4
|1.9
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|122.3
|13.6
|33.3
|2.6
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|111.7
|14
|34.8
|1.6
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|111
|12.3
|27.3
|3.6
|Mac Jones
|Patriots
|106.7
|10.7
|32.4
|2.6
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|105.7
|17.6
|27
|7.8
|Gardner Minshew
|Colts
|97.3
|10.8
|28.4
|1.9
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 19
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ABC/ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.