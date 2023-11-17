The Chicago Bulls (4-8) will be monitoring three players on the injury report, including DeMar DeRozan, as they prepare for their Friday, November 17 game against the Orlando Magic (6-5) at United Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Magic beat the Bulls 96-94 on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero led the way with a team-leading 17 points in the victory for the Magic, while Zach LaVine put up 19 points in the loss for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG DeMar DeRozan SG Out Personal 23.3 3.3 3.3 Dalen Terry SG Out Patella 1.5 1 0.5 Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand)

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

