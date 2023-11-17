DeMar DeRozan Injury Status - Bulls vs. Magic Injury Report November 17
The Chicago Bulls (4-8) will be monitoring three players on the injury report, including DeMar DeRozan, as they prepare for their Friday, November 17 game against the Orlando Magic (6-5) at United Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Magic beat the Bulls 96-94 on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero led the way with a team-leading 17 points in the victory for the Magic, while Zach LaVine put up 19 points in the loss for the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|DeMar DeRozan
|SG
|Out
|Personal
|23.3
|3.3
|3.3
|Dalen Terry
|SG
|Out
|Patella
|1.5
|1
|0.5
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand)
Bulls vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL
