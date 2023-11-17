The Chicago Bulls (4-8) square off against the Orlando Magic (6-5) on November 17, 2023.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Chicago is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Magic are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 22nd.

The 108.5 points per game the Bulls average are only 1.9 more points than the Magic give up (106.6).

When Chicago puts up more than 106.6 points, it is 3-3.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Bulls are putting up 4.6 more points per game (110.4) than they are on the road (105.8).

In 2023-24, Chicago is allowing 109.9 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 115.6.

The Bulls are averaging 11.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 2.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than they're averaging in road games (9.8 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).

Bulls Injuries