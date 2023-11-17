How to Watch the Bulls vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (4-8) square off against the Orlando Magic (6-5) on November 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- Chicago is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Magic are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 22nd.
- The 108.5 points per game the Bulls average are only 1.9 more points than the Magic give up (106.6).
- When Chicago puts up more than 106.6 points, it is 3-3.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Bulls are putting up 4.6 more points per game (110.4) than they are on the road (105.8).
- In 2023-24, Chicago is allowing 109.9 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 115.6.
- The Bulls are averaging 11.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 2.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than they're averaging in road games (9.8 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|DeMar DeRozan
|Questionable
|Personal
|Dalen Terry
|Out
|Patella
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
