Sportsbooks have set player props for Franz Wagner and others when the Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic at United Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI and BSFL

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Nikola Vucevic's 14.5-point scoring average is 5.0 less than Friday's over/under.

He pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

He 0.5 made three-pointers average is 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Zach LaVine is averaging 24.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.0 more than Friday's prop total.

He has pulled down 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Friday.

LaVine's assist average -- 1.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Friday's over/under (3.5).

LaVine has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Friday's over/under for Wagner is 18.5 points, 2.5 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.

Wagner averages 2.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Friday.

Wagner has knocked down three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +128)

Cole Anthony's 19 points per game average is 6.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has collected six rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Anthony has averaged two assists per game, 1.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Anthony has made two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

