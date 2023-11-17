Sportsbooks have set player props for Franz Wagner and others when the Chicago Bulls host the Orlando Magic at United Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Magic Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +120)
  • Nikola Vucevic's 14.5-point scoring average is 5.0 less than Friday's over/under.
  • He pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).
  • He 0.5 made three-pointers average is 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +120)
  • Zach LaVine is averaging 24.5 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.0 more than Friday's prop total.
  • He has pulled down 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Friday.
  • LaVine's assist average -- 1.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Friday's over/under (3.5).
  • LaVine has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -108)
  • Friday's over/under for Wagner is 18.5 points, 2.5 fewer than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.
  • Wagner averages 2.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Friday.
  • Wagner has knocked down three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +128)
  • Cole Anthony's 19 points per game average is 6.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • He has collected six rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).
  • Anthony has averaged two assists per game, 1.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Anthony has made two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

