Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cerro Gordo County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cerro Gordo County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Hardin High School at Mason City High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mason City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.