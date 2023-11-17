Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Howard County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Howard County, Iowa today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Howard County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riceville High School at Kee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lansing, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.