Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 104-69 and heavily favors Iowa to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 17.

The game has no line set.

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 104, Arkansas State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-35.0)

Iowa (-35.0) Computer Predicted Total: 173.7

Iowa Performance Insights

Iowa was the 16th-best team in the nation in points scored (80.1 per game) and 306th in points conceded (74.7) last year.

With 33.7 rebounds per game and 32.1 rebounds conceded, the Hawkeyes were 65th and 247th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Last season Iowa was 12th-best in the nation in assists with 16.5 per game.

With 8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34% from beyond the arc last year, the Hawkeyes were 104th and 183rd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Iowa was 165th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.1 per game) and 331st in 3-point percentage defensively (36.6%) last year.

Last year, Iowa took 62.5% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.5% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.8% of Iowa's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.2% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.