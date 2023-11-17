How to Watch the Kings vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on November 17, 2023.
Kings vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
Kings vs Spurs Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.9%).
- Sacramento is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 16th.
- The Kings average 9.5 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Spurs give up (124.1).
- Sacramento is 4-0 when scoring more than 124.1 points.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 48.9% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.9% from the field.
- The Kings are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 24th.
- The Spurs put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Kings give up (114).
- When it scores more than 114 points, San Antonio is 3-2.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Kings have fared better in home games this year, scoring 120.8 points per game, compared to 108.4 per game in road games.
- Sacramento is giving up 117 points per game this season when playing at home, which is six more points than it is allowing away from home (111).
- The Kings are sinking 14.6 treys per game with a 34.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.2 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Spurs are putting up more points at home (116.8 per game) than away (105.5). And they are conceding less at home (121.2) than on the road (126.5).
- At home, San Antonio gives up 121.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 126.5.
- This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (31.8 per game) than away (27.3).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Lyles
|Out
|Calf
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Questionable
|Back
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Knee
|Tre Jones
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Devin Vassell
|Out
|Adductor
