The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 357th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 156th.
  • Last year, the Spartans put up 70.9 points per game, just three more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
  • When Michigan State put up more than 67.9 points last season, it went 13-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Butler went 12-1 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Spartans finished 280th.
  • The Bulldogs' 65.3 points per game last year were only 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.
  • When Butler allowed fewer than 70.9 points last season, it went 13-6.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • Michigan State put up 70.6 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (69).
  • In home games, the Spartans surrendered 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than on the road (72).
  • Michigan State drained 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Butler Home & Away Comparison

  • Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than away (69.3).
  • At home, Butler made 7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Michigan W 94-55 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 91-56 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 East Tennessee State W 81-47 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.