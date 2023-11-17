The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Vucevic put up 17 points and nine rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 96-94 loss against the Magic.

In this article, we break down Vucevic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+120)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were ranked 15th in the league defensively last year, conceding 114 points per game.

The Magic allowed 42 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the league.

Looking at assists, the Magic were 19th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.9 per contest.

Looking at three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the NBA last season, allowing 13 makes per game.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 36 17 9 3 0 1 0

