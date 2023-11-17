Torrey Craig and his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 96-94 loss against the Magic, Craig tallied 11 points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Craig's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic gave up 114 points per game last year, 15th in the NBA.

Giving up 42 rebounds per contest last season, the Magic were seventh in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Magic were ranked 25th in the NBA last season, conceding 13 makes per contest.

Torrey Craig vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 28 11 7 0 0 0 1

