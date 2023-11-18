Alex Caruso could make a big impact for the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

In his last game, a 103-97 loss versus the Magic, Caruso tallied 18 points, two steals and two blocks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Caruso, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Over 2.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+118)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 109.8 points per contest last year made the Heat the second-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Heat were the sixth-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Conceding an average of 25.6 assists last year, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league.

On defense, the Heat conceded 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, 28th in the league.

Alex Caruso vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 10 5 0 2 1 1 1 12/20/2022 23 7 6 3 1 0 3 10/19/2022 30 6 5 4 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.