For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is Alexey Toropchenko a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Toropchenko stats and insights

Toropchenko has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Toropchenko has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 41 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Toropchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:23 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 10:55 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:29 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:41 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:39 Away W 3-0

Blues vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

