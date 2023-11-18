Blues vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 18
The injury report for the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3) currently features two players on it. The matchup is slated for 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Blues vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues' 42 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
- St. Louis has one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 40 total goals (2.7 per game), fifth in the league.
- They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 58 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+17) makes them fourth-best in the league.
Blues vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-200)
|Blues (+165)
|6.5
