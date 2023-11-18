The injury report for the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3) currently features two players on it. The matchup is slated for 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 42 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

St. Louis has one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 40 total goals (2.7 per game), fifth in the league.

They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 58 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+17) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-200) Blues (+165) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.