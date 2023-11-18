Bulls vs. Heat November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (2-5) clash with the Miami Heat (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan posts 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field.
- Nikola Vucevic averages 14.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- Zach LaVine posts 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alex Caruso averages 7.3 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.8 blocks.
- Coby White averages 9.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 boards.
Heat Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyler Herro gets the Heat 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He's sinking 31.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Kyle Lowry is averaging 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Kevin Love is averaging 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
- The Heat are receiving 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this year.
Bulls vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Heat
|105.0
|Points Avg.
|107.3
|113.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.0
|43.8%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|31.0%
|Three Point %
|39.1%
