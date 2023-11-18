The Chicago Bulls (2-5) clash with the Miami Heat (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan posts 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field.

Nikola Vucevic averages 14.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Zach LaVine posts 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alex Caruso averages 7.3 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White averages 9.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 boards.

Heat Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyler Herro gets the Heat 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He's sinking 31.0% of his shots from the floor.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Kevin Love is averaging 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

The Heat are receiving 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this year.

Bulls vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Bulls Heat 105.0 Points Avg. 107.3 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 112.0 43.8% Field Goal % 45.3% 31.0% Three Point % 39.1%

